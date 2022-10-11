Raymonds win bass fishing tournament at Goodyear Lake
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the In Memory of John and Tom Stevens Bass Tournament this past weekend at Goodyear Lake.
David and Dean Raymond took top honors with a five-fish limit weighing 12.34 pounds. David Raymond also caught the lunker of the day, a 17.5-inch largemouth that weighed 3.26 pounds.
Rob and Luke DeMott came in second place with a limit of 10.93 pounds. Coming in third were Josh and Breanna Shaffer who hauled in a total catch of 9.61 pounds. Frank Microni and Steve Llewellyn rounded out the top four with a limit of 9.34 pounds.
The big smallmouth of the day was caught by Breanna Shaffer, with her catch measuring 15.5 inches in length and 1.99 pounds in weight.
This event marks the last tournament for the Angler of the Year race and Big Fish of the Year race as well as the biggest one-day catch.
The next SBA event is the Art and Nate VanSteenburg Memorial Classic on Oct. 22-23 on Otsego Lake.
