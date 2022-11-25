STAC announces All-Star selections for fall season
The Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) announced its All-Star teams for the Fall 2022 season, with numerous Oneonta student-athletes earning postseason accolades.
Aidan Gelbsman was named to the Central/East All-Conference Team for golf.
In girls swimming, Kaylen Turley and Kinnley Wightman were named to the Central/East All-Conference Team, while Peyton Gregory, Victoria Heilveil, Adella Koehn, Jaelyn Privitera, and Briegha Truesdell earned spots on the East All-Division squad.
Oneonta’s cross country team, which won the Section IV Class C Championship, was well-represented, with Colin Fletcher-Foster, Jackson Forbes, Brandon Gardner, and Keyon Ziaire earning spots on the All-Conference team and Jacob Forster-Rothbart, Nick Kahl, Donovan Lema, and Gabriel Rissberger being named to the All-Division team.
For girls cross country, Simone Schuman and Anya Sloth were All-Conference selections and Claire Churchill, Jordan Forbes, and Sasha Sloth were each named All-Division.
Peyton Mackey, Dakoda Buzzy, and Finlay Oliver were named to the All-Conference team for boys soccer, with Makya Morrison, Garrett Seeley, Evan Gould, Michael Iannelli, Jason Miller, and Matthew Rubin earning spots on the All-Division squad.
On the girls soccer team, Julia Joyner, Veronika Madej, Josie Scanlon, and Grace Slesinky were each named All-Conference while Lilli Rowe, Natalie VanZandt, Selene Wellman, Jordan Bellinger, and Maggie Nealis were named as All-Division picks.
For volleyball, Bella Gracias, Emily Lobb, and Abbie Platt were each named to the All-Conference team while Megan Lindridge, Hayden LeFever, and Izzy Giacomelli were named All-Division.
Referees sought for local travel soccer games
If you are interested in becoming a USSF referee for travel soccer games, email geoff.davis@oneonta.edu for further information.
