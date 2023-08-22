Charlotte Valley/Schenevus golf begins season with a win
The local high school sports season began Tuesday when the Charlotte Valley/Schenevus golf team defeated Jefferson/Stamford 198-230 at Ouleout Creek.
Cody Keator led the way for Charlotte Valley/Schenevus, shooting a 46 while Natalie Amadon shot a 48 in the win.
John Michael Leas led J/S, shooting a 50 while Brandon Harris shot a 57.
Charlotte Valley/Schenevus will look to start the year 2-0 when they face South Kortright Wednesday at Ouleout Creek.
Charlotte Valley/Schenevus 198, Jefferson/Stamford 230
At Ouleout Creek
Charlotte Valley/Schenevus: Cody Keator 46, Natalie Amadon 48, Shawn Streeter 51, Tucker Whipple 53.
Jefferson/Stamford: John Michael Leas 50, Brandon Harris 57, Tyler Knapp 61, Isabel Hynes 62.
Patrick and McGibney win Bass Tournament
The Susquehanna Bass Association was the host to the Cottage Day Spa Summer Shootout on Oneida Lake this past Sunday.
Taking the top honors was the team of Kyle Patrick and Kevin McGibney. They had a five-fish limit that weighed in at 18.92 lbs.
Coming in second place was the team of Matt Ford and Matt Alger with a five fish-limit that weighed 15.99 lbs.
Third place went to the team of Lynn Baciuska and Hunter Baciuska with a total weight of 15.54 lbs.
Rounding off the top four places was the team of Tom and Bo Demarco. They had a five-fish limit that weighed 14.47 lbs.
Tom DeMarco caught the Lunker of the tournament, 19 inches long and weighing 4.45 lbs.
The big smallmouth was caught by David Raymond at 18 inches weighing 4.41 lbs.
The next S.B.A. event will be the Kevin Kurkowski summer challenge on Cross Lake on August 27th from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
