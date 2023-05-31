Oneonta places eight on All-STAC baseball teams
Eight Oneonta baseball players earned postseason honors as the Southern Tier Athletic Conference announced its 2023 all-star teams.
Seniors Owen Burnsworth and Aidan Gelbsman were repeat selections for the STAC All-Conference team. They were joined by freshman Nolan Stark.
Earning spots on the STAC East All-Division squad were senior Cameron Sitts, sophomore Bruce Mistler and freshmen Jameson Brown, Brady Carr and Britten Zeh.
Oneonta finished the season with an overall record of 17-5. The Yellowjackets won the STAC East Division title, made it to the STAC Championship Game and eventually fell in the Section IV Class B Semifinals to Chenango Forks.
Otsego Sailing Club offering summer lessons
The Otsego Sailing Club is offering sailing lessons for children and adults on Lake Otsego this summer.
Children ages 5-10 can enroll in the Beginning Opti Sailing class. The first week runs from Monday, June 26-Friday June 30. There are still openings for this class.
The camp includes sailing in Opti boats designed for this age group and camp activities on land, all staffed by certified teachers. The camp runs from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The club is offering adult sailing lessons in Flying Scot sailboats with openings available for all sessions. Classes begin Monday, May 29 and continue until Friday, July 14. Lessons take place from 6-8 p.m.
Adolescents can enroll in Laser Sailing and Single-Handed Opti. These lessons are tailored for ages 11-14 (Single-Handed Opti) and 13-18 (Lasers). Sessions begin Monday, June 26 and run until Friday, July 7. Lessons run from 9-11:30 a.m.
For more information or to register for a class visit www.otsegosailingclub.com.
Soccer official classes to be held at SUNY Oneonta for fall season
The Delaware-Otsego Soccer Board will be holding new official classes this summer for the 2023 fall high school season.
Classes will begin Tuesday, July 11 beginning at 6 p.m., in Morris Hall at SUNY Oneonta and will run until Tuesday, Aug. 1.
To learn more, contact Rules Interpreter Rick Shaw at healthandsafety69@yahoo.com or (607) 437-5364.
6th Ward Athletic Club to host All-County softball school
The 6th Ward Athletic Club All-County softball school will be held in June at Oneonta High School.
The school will run from Tuesday, June 27 to Thursday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the OHS softball field. Players ages 9-17 are eligible to attend.
For application information contact John Speranzi at (607) 433-2126, (607) 434-8058 or johnsperanzi@outlook.com.
