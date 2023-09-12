Smith and Bennett win Hoag Memorial bass fishing event
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the Justin Robert Hoag Memorial bass tournament last Sunday at Canadarago Lake.
The top team of the day was Bill Smith and Scott Bennett who hauled in a five-fish limit of 17.54 pounds.
Coming in a close second place were Pat Patterson and Daniel Bodwell with a limit weighing 17.49 pounds.
Third place went to the team of David and Dean Raymond that brought in a limit weighing 17.12 pounds. Rounding out the top four were Jim and Jimmy O’Brien whose five-fish limit tipped the scales at 16.18 pounds.
The lunker of the day was caught by Bill Smith who snagged a largemouth that measured in at 20.5 inches and 5.74 pounds.
The big smallmouth of the day went to Dylan Harter whose catch measured 20 inches and 3.60 pounds.
The next SBA event will be the McNeil Jewelers Lunker Hunt on Onondaga Lake Sunday, Sept. 24 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
