Oneonta Tennis Center to continue operations under new management
The Oneonta Tennis Center LLC will turn over the operation of its tennis facility back to the van der Sommen family beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Kevin van der Sommen will become interim general manager and will introduce new programs for the facility to help promote and grow the sports of pickleball and tennis.
For the winter/spring season, the facility will have four pickleball courts and two tennis courts. The facility will look to add indoor soccer, basketball, and other sports options during 2023 and will announce when they become available.
In early January, the facility will receive new court lights, pickleball lines, and new netting to accommodate the facility’s different programs. The facility will have a grand re-opening on Jan. 14 which will feature free tennis and pickleball, and the chance to meet the new management and learn about the exciting new sports being added along with programs and leagues for the 2023 season.
The facility’s phone number will remain 607-432-0700. A new web address, www.otcsportscenter.com, will be up and running by the end of the year. The club’s email address is Contact@otcsportscenter.com.
Additional information on membership, programs, leagues, and youth programs can be found on the website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.