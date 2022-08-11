Starting dates announced for Oneonta High School fall sports
Oneonta High School announced the start dates for its 2022 fall sports.
The start times for each individual sport are as follows:
Cross country: varsity begins Monday, Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. at the high school track; modified begins on Monday, Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. at the high school track.
Football: varsity begins on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Players are to meet at the pool doors for equipment handout with practice to follow. Modified begins on Monday, Aug. 29 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the high school practice football field.
Golf: varsity begins on Monday, Aug. 22 at 7 a.m. at Oneonta Country Club.
Boys soccer: varsity and JV will both begin on Monday, Aug. 22 from 6-7:30 at the high school track. A parent meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Modified begins on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. at a location to be determined.
Girls soccer: varsity and JV will begin on Monday, Aug. 22 from 5:30-7:30 at the baseball outfield. Modified begins on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. at the baseball outfield.
Swimming: varsity begins on Monday, Aug. 22 from 9-11 a.m. at the OHS pool. Modified begins on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. at the OHS pool.
Volleyball: varsity begins on Monday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the high school gym. JV begins on Monday, Aug. 22 from 12-2 p.m. at the high school gym. Modified begins on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. at the middle school gym. Practices will start at 2:30 p.m. for the rest of the week.
More information can be found on the school’s athletics page at www.oneontacsd.org/athletics_home.aspx.
Unadilla MX founder, motocross pioneer Ward Robinson dies at 85
Ward Robinson, founder of Unadilla MX in New Berlin and one of the pioneering figures in American motocross, died on Monday, Aug. 8 at the age of 85 after a long illness.
With his wife, Peg, at his side, Robinson became a pillar of the motocross world, hosting some of the biggest and most important national and international events in the sport’s history. Peg passed on Sept. 2, 2014.
Originally named the Unadilla Valley Sports Center, Unadilla MX was opened by Robinson in 1969 and quickly became synonymous with the sport of motocross. The Unadilla National became one of the most prestigious events in the sport, bringing in some of the best riders in the world for half a century.
Over the 53 years since Unadilla MX first opened more than 100,000 different motorcycle and ATV racers have competed on the prestigious track, and not just in professional competition, as the facility also hosts a variety of amateur events for both motocross and off-road participants.
The 2022 Unadilla National is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Robinson is survived by his children Jill, Greg, and Linda; his grandchildren Alex and Nick, and his numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
