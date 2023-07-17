Worcester’s Ventuleth receives youth soccer scholarship
Makenna Ventuleth of Worcester received the Patricia Louise Masotto and Brenda Driscoll Scholarship from the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association (ENYYSA).
The scholarship is awarded based on success in high school as well as community service. The scholarship’s namesakes were close friends and top soccer players from Eastern New York set up a scholarship in their name after they were killed by a drunk driver in 1985.
Ventuleth was Worcester’s Valedictorian for the Class of 2023 and received the NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award five years in a row from 2019-2023.
She was a member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society who placed first in her school’s science fair and received the Gerald Wheeler Award for chemistry in 2022. She was a member of concert, jazz and marching bands and had her artwork published in The Catskill Review.
In her essay, Ventuleth wrote that “soccer has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, from playing on co-ed youth teams coached by my step-dad to varsity level and travel teams, soccer camps and helping coach younger teams as I became older. This incredible sport has taught me so much about teamwork, leadership and determination as I pushed myself to be the best player I could be.”
Ventuleth played for the Calcio United Soccer Club in the Capital District Youth Soccer League (CDYSL). She will be majoring in biology with a pre-med track at Hartwick College in the fall.
Harris wins third straight Delaware County Amateur title
Justin Harris won the Delaware County Amateur Golf Championship for the third consecutive year Sunday at the College Course at SUNY Delhi.
Harris rolled to a seven-shot victory by carding a final score of 223 (+7) after shooting 76 on Friday, 72 on Saturday and 75 on Monday.
Kurt Swenson finished second overall at +14 while Floyd Eighmey followed close behind with a +15. Rounding out the top of the leaderboard were Ryan Sluiter, Neil Krick and Bruce Shelton who each finished at +18.
The other flight winners were: Cody Johnson (A), Kevin Green (B), Brandon Macumber (C), James Westbrook Jr. (D), Duane Kingma (E), Tracy Matthews (Gold), Kurt Swenson (Blue 55+) and Dave Anderson (White 55+).
