Irons and Smith cruise to win at Bruce Hall memorial bass tournament
John Irons and Bill Smith earned a convincing victory at the In Memory of Bruce Hall bass tournament on Sunday at Otisco Lake.
Irons and Smith posted a five-fish limit that tipped the scales at 20.71 pounds. Irons also had the lunker of the day with a 20.5-inch largemouth weighing 5.15 pounds.
Coming in second place was the team of David and Dean Raymond, who came in with a five-fish limit of 14.69 pounds. Third place went to the team of Drew Smith and Austin Delosh with a final weight of 13.87 pounds. Rounding out the top four were Rob and Luke DeMott, who had an overall tally of 13.54 pounds.
The big smallmouth of the day went to Greg Microni, who reeled in a catch measuring 18 inches in length and 3.20 pounds in weight.
The next event for the Susquehanna Bass Association will be the Kevin Kurkowski Mid-Summer Open at Onondaga Lake on Sunday, July 24 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FUDR Bill Canfield Fly Fishing Camp underway
The Friends of the Upper Delaware River (FUDR) is hosting its annual fly fishing camp for kids ages 11-17 this summer.
The camp is led and supervised by numerous FUDR volunteers and includes some of the most knowledgeable and experienced anglers on the Upper Delaware River.
Campers are fully integrated into their first-class curriculum while learning the fundamental skills of fly fishing, fly tying, and the importance of keeping the Upper Delaware River clean and healthy.
The camp nurtures both a love for the sport of fly fishing and a river conservation ethic that will last a lifetime and cultivate the next generation of river protectors.
There are still openings for the Aug. 7-14 session. Scholarships are available and first-time campers will receive a free Orvis fly rod and reel.
For more information, contact Richelle Dufton at richelle@fudr.org or (516) 551-3205.
SUNY Oneonta to host end of summer baseball clinic
SUNY Oneonta will be hosting its end of summer baseball recruiting clinic on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Red Dragon Baseball Field.
The clinic is designed for rising high school freshman-seniors who would like to demonstrate their baseball abilities and work directly with the SUNY Oneonta coaching staff and players. The clinic will include both skill work and game play.
Check-in will take place from 8-9 a.m., with the clinic running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $100 per camper. Checks can be made out to “Oneonta Baseball” and mailed to:
SUNY Oneonta Baseball
108 Ravine Parkway
C/o Ben Grimm
102 Chase PE
Oneonta, NY 13820
Payments may also be made during the check-in process on the day of the clinic.
No metal spikes are allowed. Players are asked to wear molded cleats or turf shoes.
Referees sought for high school soccer
Those interested in refereeing high school soccer can participate in classes beginning the evening of Tuesday, July 12. For more information, contact Rick Shaw at either (607) 437-5364 or healthandsafety69@yahoo.com.
