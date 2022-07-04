Richfield Springs Community Center to host annual bass tournament
The Richfield Springs Community Center’s annual bass tournament is being held on Saturday, July 16 rain or shine at the Canadarago Lake Boat Launch on 135 Dennison Road.
Registration will take place from 5 to 7 a.m., with fishing taking place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weigh-in is at 1:30 p.m., followed by a free lunch.
The fee is $20 per person, $10 per person age 12 and under. For tournament information, contact tournament coordinator Bill Kosina at (315) 749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org
Cash prizes will total $1,000 plus 25 percent of registration fees and will go to the top three boats (total bag weight) and heaviest lunker. There is a three-bass limit per boat.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, beer basket raffle, and door prizes.
The event is being held in cooperation with the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation-Central Region and paid for in part by a grant from the Otsego County Government.
For information regarding the Richfield Springs Community Center call (315) 858-3200 or visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org.
Oneonta Little League to attend Yankees’ Old Timers Day game
The Oneonta Little League is organizing its annual trip to the New York Yankees’ Old Timers Day game on Saturday, July 30.
The tickets will be in section 207 and cost $125 apiece. This includes charter bus transportation, snacks, and drinks plus the game ticket. Bus stops are scheduled for Oneonta and Sidney.
Contact Terry Zimmer at tzimmer2@stny.rr.com or (607) 221-4795 for more information.
FUDR Bill Canfield Fly Fishing Camp underway
The Friends of the Upper Delaware River (FUDR) is hosting its annual fly fishing camp for kids ages 11-17 this summer
The camp is led and supervised by numerous FUDR volunteers and includes some of the most knowledgeable and experienced anglers on the Upper Delaware River.
Campers are fully integrated into their first-class curriculum while learning the fundamental skills of fly fishing, fly tying, and the importance of keeping the Upper Delaware River clean and healthy.
The camp nurtures both a love for the sport of fly fishing and a river conservation ethic that will last a lifetime and cultivate the next generation of river protectors.
There are still openings for the Aug. 7-14 session. Scholarships are available and first-time campers will receive a free Orvis fly rod and reel.
For more information, contact Richelle Dufton at richelle@fudr.org or (516) 551-3205.
SUNY Oneonta to host end of summer baseball clinic
SUNY Oneonta will be hosting its end of summer baseball recruiting clinic on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Red Dragon Baseball Field.
The clinic is designed for rising high school freshman-seniors who would like to demonstrate their baseball abilities and work directly with the SUNY Oneonta coaching staff and players. The clinic will include both skill work and game play.
Check-in will take place from 8-9 a.m., with the clinic running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $100 per camper. Checks can be made out to “Oneonta Baseball” and mailed to:
SUNY Oneonta Baseball
108 Ravine Parkway
C/o Ben Grimm
102 Chase PE
Oneonta, NY 13820
Payments may also be made during the check-in process on the day of the clinic.
No metal spikes are allowed. Players are asked to wear molded cleats or turf shoes.
Referees sought for high school soccer
Those interested in refereeing high school soccer can participate in classes beginning the evening of Tuesday, July 12. For more information, contact Rick Shaw at either (607) 437-5364 or healthandsafety69@yahoo.com.
