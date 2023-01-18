Referees sought for local youth soccer games
The Oneonta Soccer Referee Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the area. The minimum age to become certified is 14 years old.
Classes are starting and consist of an online learning process followed by a local field training session. For more information about certification opportunities in the area, contact Geoff Davis at geoff.davis@oneonta.edu.
Cooperstown accepting nominations for Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Nominations are open for the Cooperstown Central School’s Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Cooperstown Central School and the Cooperstown Sports Booster Club will hold an induction weekend for the Class of 2023 on Homecoming Weekend in late September or October of 2023. A minimum of five athletes and two teams will be inducted.
Anyone may nominate a Cooperstown athlete for consideration. To be considered, an athlete must be a CCS graduate from 2013 and earlier. Teams must be from spring 2013 or earlier.
Coaches, administrators, and boosters may also be considered and must be retired from CCS for at least two years to be considered.
The deadline for nominations is Feb. 24, 2023.
A Hall of Fame committee will consider all nominations and announce the Class of 2023 in the spring. The committee includes school and booster club officials, as well as current and retired CCS coaches, boosters, and administrators.
More details about the homecoming weekend events will be announced at a later date.
Nomination forms are available at cooperstowncs.org/athletics. Email Athletic Director Josh Wagner at JWagner@cooperstowncs.org for more information or to submit a nomination.
