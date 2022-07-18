Dumas named as recipient of Lou Gaeta Senior Memorial Scholarship
Kara Dumas of Gilboa-Conesville was chosen by Stamford Junior Golf as the 2021-22 recipient of the Lou Gaeta Senior Memorial Scholarship.
The award of $500 is given to a graduating senior from a Delaware League school who attended Stamford’s annual summer golf clinics, is a member of the school’s varsity golf team, and displays the ideals of sportsmanship and integrity taught by the game of golf.
Dumas plans to attend SUNY Cortland this fall to major in physical education.
Spots available in local golf tournaments in Afton, Bainbridge
Afton Golf Course will be hosting the Bainbridge Rotary Golf Tournament on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Registration will take place at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start beginning at 9 a.m. There will be cash prizes for the first, second, and third-place teams, closest to the pin, longest drive, 50/50, skins, and free membership at Afton Golf Course for a hole-in-one. Donations for prizes are being sought as are hole sponsors.
For more information, contact Dave DeClue at (607) 743-2523 or davedeclue@stny.rr.com.
Additionally, Sundown Golf and Country Club will host the Annual Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 21.
The shotgun start begins at noon. There will be prizes for the first and second-place teams, closest to the pin, longest drive, 50/50, and skins. Donations for prizes and hole sponsors are being sought.
For more information, contact Terri DeRoche at (607) 434-2400 or John Payne at (607) 316-6854.
SUNY Oneonta to host end of summer baseball clinic
SUNY Oneonta will be hosting its end of summer baseball recruiting clinic on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Red Dragon Baseball Field.
The clinic is designed for rising high school freshman-seniors who would like to demonstrate their baseball abilities and work directly with the SUNY Oneonta coaching staff and players. The clinic will include both skill work and game play.
Check-in will take place from 8-9 a.m., with the clinic running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $100 per camper. Checks can be made out to “Oneonta Baseball” and mailed to:
SUNY Oneonta Baseball
108 Ravine Parkway
C/o Ben Grimm
102 Chase PE
Oneonta, NY 13820
Payments may also be made during the check-in process on the day of the clinic.
No metal spikes are allowed. Players are asked to wear molded cleats or turf shoes
