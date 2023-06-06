Local shooting teams to compete in state trap, skeet tournaments
More than 1,500 athletes from 123 high schools across the state will be taking part in the 2023 New York State High School Clay Target League State Tournaments on June 10-11.
The trap shooting tournament will be held at the Bridgeport Rod & Gun Club featuring 1,505 athletes from 123 high school teams. The skeet shooting tournament, meanwhile, will be held at Dewitt Fish & Game in Janesville, featuring 36 athletes from five teams.
More than 2,500 student-athletes representing 144 teams from across the state participated in the NYSHSCTL this spring. The NYSHSCTL is a part of the USA Clay Target League, which offers high school and college programs in 35 states.
Local teams that will be competing include Bainbridge-Guilford, Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Franklin, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Laurens, Milford, Richfield Springs, Sharon Springs, Sidney, Unatego and Walton.
Walton honors student-athletes at 2022-23 awards ceremony
Walton held its athletics awards ceremony for the 2022-23 school year Monday evening.
Havyn Merwin received the Rose Marie Greene award as outstanding female senior while Noah Sovocool was named the top male senior.
Winning Most Valuable Player honors in their respective sport were Anthony McClenon (football), Zack Gardner (boys basketball), Parker MacDonald (baseball), Jacqlyn Gransbury (girls basketball and field hockey) and Noah Sovocool (boys soccer).
Earning honors for Outstanding Determination were Charlotte Bayne (girls soccer), Ava Coons (softball), Eli Wiliams (boys winter track), Ella Rhinehart (girls winter track), Caroline Gorence (volleyball), Ransom Dutcher (boys spring track), Isabella Yetto (girls spring track) and Noah Sovocol (wrestling).
The following student-athletes received special awards: Jacqlyn Gransbury (outstanding female athlete), Ransom Dutcher (outstanding male athlete), Makara MacGibbon and Caden LeBarge (Royale Oasis Award for excellence in athletics and citizenship), Havyn Merwin (John McGranaghan Award), Isabella Yetto and David Gatchalian (Jeremy G. Fletcher Sportsmanship Award), Makara McGibbon (Heart of a Warrior Award in memory of Destyni Twyman), Kaitlyn Wood (Breakey Motors Field Hockey Award), Rachel Trimbell (Field Hockey Booster Club Award for character), Delana Wood (Field Hockey Booster Club Scholarship Award), Kerenna Jacobs (Breakey Motors Softball Award), Charlotte Bayne and Caden LeBarge (Walton County Store Athlete/Scholar Awards), Logan Aubin and Ransom Dutcher (Lyle Rutherford Football Award), Justin Somers and Landon Taylor (Margaret Nichols Memorial Wrestling Awards), Aiden Branigan (John A. Tomao Memorial Wrestling Award), Trystan Haywood (Chuck Hall Memorial Wrestling Camp Scholarship), Peyton Tweedie (Cuneen Wrestling Award), Max Dutcher (David C. Schmidt Memorial Track Award), JR Allen and Eve Foster (Walton Booster Club Soccer Camp Scholarship), Kylie Wood (Cathi Hoover Memorial Field Hockey Award), Paul Morse (Cathi Hoover Memorial Football Award), Kerenna Jacobs, Peyton Tweedie, Allene Vesterfelt and David Gatchalian (Section IV Character Awards).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.