Walton announces Varsity Club award winners for 2021-22
The Walton High School Varsity Club announced its award winners for the 2021-22 academic year.
Jillian Wright and Deacon Phoenix received the outstanding senior awards for the Class of 2022.
The most valuable players by sport were Phoenix (football), Meyer Little (boys basketball), Brendan Barlow (baseball), Jacqlyn Gransbury (girls basketball and field hockey), Peyton Tweedie (boys soccer), Eve Foster (girls outdoor track & field), Xander Davies (boys outdoor track & field), and Nate Merwin (wrestling).
Receiving Outstanding Determination awards were Makara MacGibbon (girls soccer), Havyn Merwin (softball), Gavin Harrington (boys indoor track & field), Allene Vesterfelt (girls indoor track & field), and Ella Rhinehart (volleyball).
Referees sought for high school soccer
Those interested in refereeing high school soccer can participate in classes beginning the evening of Tuesday, July 12. For more information, contact Rick Shaw at either (607) 437-5364 or healthandsafety69@yahoo.com.
Richfield Springs Community Center to host annual bass tournament
The Richfield Springs Community Center’s annual bass tournament is being held on Saturday, July 16 rain or shine at the Canadarago Lake Boat Launch on 135 Dennison Road.
Registration will take place from 5 to 7 a.m., with fishing taking place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weigh-in is at 1:30 p.m., followed by a free lunch.
The fee is $20 per person, $10 per person age 12 and under. For tournament information, contact tournament coordinator Bill Kosina at (315) 749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org
Cash prizes will total $1,000 plus 25 percent of registration fees and will go to the top three boats (total bag weight) and heaviest lunker. There is a three-bass limit per boat.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, beer basket raffle, and door prizes.
The event is being held in cooperation with the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation-Central Region and paid for in part by a grant from the Otsego County Government.
For information regarding the Richfield Springs Community Center call (315) 858-3200 or visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org.
