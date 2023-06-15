McNeil records hole-in-one at Ouleout Creek
Mark McNeil of Walton made a hole-in-one Thursday at Ouleout Creek Golf Course.
McNeil aced the 18th hole from the gold tees using a pitching wedge. The shot was witnessed by Myron Vandemark, Dusty Fisher and Skip Schmidt. It was McNeil’s first career hole-in-one.
Salvation Army hosting Fishing Derby on Cayuga Lake
The Salvation Army will be hosting its 10th annual Fishing Derby on Cayuga Lake Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9.
The derby supports youth programs in the community. Participants from central New York and northern Pennsylvania will compete for prizes. The entry fee is $25 and there is an 80/20 split.
Weigh-ins will take place at Bear’s Bait Shop at Myers Park in Lansing until 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Anglers will compete in two divisions: lake trout and rainbow, brown and salmon, with the top three finishers in each division earning cash prizes.
For more information, visit www.SAIFD.org or contact Ron Seacord at (607) 592-2721.
Soccer official classes to be held at SUNY Oneonta for fall season
The Delaware-Otsego Soccer Board will be holding new official classes this summer for the 2023 fall high school season.
Classes will begin Tuesday, July 11 beginning at 6 p.m., in Morris Hall at SUNY Oneonta and will run until Tuesday, Aug. 1.
To learn more, contact Rules Interpreter Rick Shaw at healthandsafety69@yahoo.com or (607) 437-5364.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.