Fords win Susquehanna Bass Association season opener
The Susquehanna Bass Association opened its season on Sunday with the In Memory of Joe Kosina Tournament at Canadarago Lake.
Finishing in first place was the team of Matt and Rich Ford. Their five-fish limit reached a final weight of 13.95 pounds.
Greg Microni and Ron Thomas came in second with a final weight of 13.66 pounds. A dead fish cost them a 0.5-pound penalty.
Coming in third place were Dylan and James Harter with a five-fish limit of 13.49 pounds. Brian Raehm and Scott Hrdlicka rounded out the top four with a final tally of 13.37 pounds.
The lunker of the tournament went to Rob DeMott who caught a largemouth bass measuring 19.5 inches in length and tipped the scales at 5.26 pounds.
The big smallmouth of the day went to Dylan Harter whose catch measured in at 18.5 inches and 3.43 pounds.
The next event will be the Gozigian, Washburn and Clinton Law Office Summer Slam at Otsego Lake on Sunday, June 26 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SUNY Oneonta track trio earns All-Region honors
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced its list of All-Region athletes for the 2022 outdoor season.
Earning All-Niagara Region honors from SUNY Oneonta were Megan Francouer, Isabella Fabrizio, and Richard Mangogna.
To be recognized as an All-Region performer, an athlete must be ranked in the top five in their respective region in an individual event or relay.
Mangogna finished fifth in the decathlon rankings with 5,395 points, which places him third overall in program history.
Francoeur was third in the rankings for the 10K with a time of 38:01.80 at the SUNYAC Championships, a time that earned her the conference title.
Fabrizio finished third in the Niagara Region in the shot put, as her mark of 41-05.75 broke her own school record and earned her a second-place finish at the SUNYAC Championships.
College Golf Course at Delhi to host 57th Delaware County Amateur
The Delaware County Amateur Championship Committee announced that the 57th Annual Delaware County Amateur Championship will be contested at The College Golf Course at Delhi on July 8-10.
The tournament features 54 holes of stroke play. There will be a championship division and five handicap flights. This year will also feature a new gold tee flight for golfers ages 65 and over.
Entry is $150 and is open to members of Delaware County golf courses and residents of Delaware County. Entry forms are available at all area golf courses. The tournament is limited to the first 125 paid entries. Entries must be submitted by July 3.
Otsego Sailing Club offering sailing camps and lessons
The Otsego Sailing Club will be offering several opportunities for sailing lessons this summer.
The club will be hosting a sailing camp for children ages 6-10 at Otsego Lake from June 27-July 1. The camp includes sailing in Opti boats designed for young children as well as camp activities on land. The camp is staffed by certified teachers and will run from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Adult sailing lessons in Flying Scot sailboats are available beginning on July 4. Lessons run from 6-8 p.m. for session 2A.
The club is also once again offering lessons for adolescents on Laser Sailing. The session begins on June 27 and runs until July 8. Daily lessons take place from 9-11:30 a.m.
To register or to find out more about each class, visit www.otsegosailingclub.com.
