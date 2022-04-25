Oneonta hosts 24th Annual S.A.D.D. Strides for Safety 5K
The 24th Annual S.A.D.D. (Students Against Destructive Decisions) Strides for Safety 5K run/walk was held in Oneonta on Sunday. The event raises funds and awareness to help students make healthy and responsible choices.
Carter Stevens took first place with a time of 18:35. Rounding out the top five were Brandon Gardner (19:12), Charles Hollister (19:52), Riley Stevens (21:01), and Isaac Wright (21:44).
