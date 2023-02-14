SUNY Oneonta softball to host spaghetti dinner fundraiser
The SUNY Oneonta softball team will be hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The dinner will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the 6th Ward Athletic Club in Oneonta. The cost is $10. For tickets, call (607) 436-3590.
DEC holds second year of youth deer hunt pilot program
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the results of the second year of its pilot program allowing mentored 12 and 13-year-old hunters to harvest deer with a firearm or crossbow.
Last fall, more than 9,400 young hunters were eligible to hunt deer, submitting more than 1,800 deer harvest reports.
A DEC survey found that 82% of youth hunters and 87% of their adult mentors were moderately or greatly satisfied with their big game hunting experience. Additionally, no hunting-related shooting incidents, violations, or license revocations occurred during the first two years of the program.
Friends of the Upper Delaware to host annual One Bug fishing tournament
The Friends of the Upper Delaware River (FUDR) is hosting its annual One Bug fly fishing tournament to kick off the spring season on the Upper Delaware.
The tournament will take place on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. There are three fishing team spots still available. The registration cost for a team of two is $3,300 and $1,650 for a single.
Included in the registration fee is: Thursday night dinner with all anglers and guides; two days of drift boat fishing with a licensed Upper Delaware River guide; breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Friday and Saturday; One Bug merchandise; awards banquet on Saturday evening; partial tax-deductible donation.
Tickets for the Saturday night banquet are available for $150 which includes one free drink, hors-d’oeuvres, silent auction, live auction, and buffet dinner.
For more information, contact Jeff Skelding at skelding@fudr.org.
Referees sought for local youth soccer games
The Oneonta Soccer Referee Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the area. The minimum age to become certified is 14 years old.
Classes are starting and consist of an online learning process followed by a local field training session. For more information about certification opportunities in the area, contact Geoff Davis at geoff.davis@oneonta.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.