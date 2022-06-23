Richfield Springs Community Center to host annual bass tournament
The Richfield Springs Community Center’s annual bass tournament is being held on Saturday, July 16 rain or shine at the Canadarago Lake Boat Launch on 135 Dennison Road.
Registration will take place from 5 to 7 a.m., with fishing taking place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weigh-in is at 1:30 p.m., followed by a free lunch.
The fee is $20 per person, $10 per person age 12 and under. For tournament information, contact tournament coordinator Bill Kosina at (315) 749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org
Cash prizes will total $1,000 plus 25 percent of registration fees and will go to the top three boats (total bag weight) and heaviest lunker. There is a three-bass limit per boat.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, beer basket raffle, and door prizes.
The event is being held in cooperation with the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation-Central Region and paid for in part by a grant from the Otsego County Government.
For information regarding the Richfield Springs Community Center call (315) 858-3200 or visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org.
Oneonta Little League to attend Yankees’ Old Timers Day game
The Oneonta Little League is organizing its annual trip to the New York Yankees’ Old Timers Day game on Saturday, July 30.
The tickets will be in section 207 and cost $125 apiece. This includes charter bus transportation, snacks, and drinks plus the game ticket. Bus stops are scheduled for Oneonta and Sidney.
Contact Terry Zimmer at tzimmer2@stny.rr.com or (607) 221-4795 for more information.
Referees sought for high school soccer
Those interested in refereeing high school soccer can participate in classes beginning the evening of Tuesday, July 12. For more information, contact Rick Shaw at either (607) 437-5364 or healthandsafety69@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.