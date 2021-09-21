Ciccarello aces 18th hole at Ouleout Creek
Nick Ciccarello recorded a hole-in-on on the par 3 18th hole at Ouleout Creek Golf Course on Tuesday. Ciccarello aced the hole using a 7 iron. The shot was witnessed by Isaac Marsiglio and Tim Peterson.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 21, 2021 @ 9:32 pm
ONEONTA - Paula W. Hickey, 77, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, with her daughter, Sharon and her beloved cat, Mr. Tibbs by her side. A funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at St. Mary's Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary C…
RICHFIELD SPRINGS - A memorial service and celebration of life for John Ray Sovocool will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, at Fieldstone Farm Resort, 201 Roses Hill Road, Richfield Springs. The service will take place by the flagpole and will be followed by a luncheon in the pavilion.
BONITA SPRINGS - Jack Myron Hendee, age 88, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021. His final days of life were spent peaceful and free of pain at "Joanne's House at Hope Hospice"- Bonita Springs, Florida. Jack is survived by four siblings, Earl Hendee Jr., Richard Hendee, Sandy Borden, and a …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.