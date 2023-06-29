DeVaul records hole-in-one at Ouleout Creek
Spencer DeVaul of Walton made a hole-in-one Thursday at Ouleout Creek Golf Course.
DeVaul aced the par 3 18th hole using a 9 iron. The shot was witnessed by Tom House of Oneonta.
John Burroughs’ Woodchuck Lodge to host fly fishing event
John Burroughs’ Woodchuck Lodge in Roxbury will host its third Wild Saturday fly fishing program of the season Saturday, July 1.
The session will feature fly fishing aficionado Todd Spire. Spire is a fly fishing guide, historian and conservationist based in the Catskill Mountains. A lifelong fisherman, he has served as a board member of the Ashokan-Pepacton Chapter of Trout Unlimited for 15 years.
His photography has been featured in Eastern Fly Fishing Magazine and won the Orvis Fly Fishing Photo Contest in 2017. He has been featured in The New York Times and Edible Magazine. He also serves on the board of trustees of the Woodchuck Lodge.
For more information, contact John Burroughs at jbwoodchucklodge@gmail.com.
