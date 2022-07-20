SUNY Oneonta basketball trio honored for academic accomplishments
Three SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball players were recognized for their accomplishments in the classroom by being named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court.
The trio of Sean Nolan, Taylor Mason, and Michael Ortale Jr. were honored by the NABC on Tuesday.
Nolan graduated with a double-major in Sports Management and Pre-Health Physical Therapy. Mason graduated with a degree in Food Service and Restaurant Administration. Ortale Jr. is majoring in Business Economics.
Nolan started all 27 games for the Red Dragons, leading the team in assists and steals while averaging 8.2 points per game. Ortale Jr. led the team in points and rebounds while starting every game. Mason’s season was cut short by injury after 10 games in which he averaged 4.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
The Red Dragons finished the season 18-9 and advanced to the finals of the SUNYAC tournament.
The NABC Honors Court includes junior, senior, and graduate student men’s basketball players who finished the 2021-22 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.
SUNY Oneonta to host end of summer baseball clinic
SUNY Oneonta will be hosting its end of summer baseball recruiting clinic on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Red Dragon Baseball Field.
The clinic is designed for rising high school freshman-seniors who would like to demonstrate their baseball abilities and work directly with the SUNY Oneonta coaching staff and players. The clinic will include both skill work and game play.
Check-in will take place from 8-9 a.m., with the clinic running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $100 per camper. Checks can be made out to “Oneonta Baseball” and mailed to:
SUNY Oneonta Baseball
108 Ravine Parkway
C/o Ben Grimm
102 Chase PE
Oneonta, NY 13820
Payments may also be made during the check-in process on the day of the clinic.
No metal spikes are allowed. Players are asked to wear molded cleats or turf shoes.
