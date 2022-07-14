SUNY Oneonta women’s track team awarded for classroom performance
The SUNY Oneonta women's track & field team was recognized for its work in the classroom by being selected as a Scholar team for 2021-22 by the USTFCCCA.
The squad put together a team GPA of 3.53 this past academic year, an increase of over one-tenth of a point from 2020-21. This is the 17th straight year that the women are being recognized with the team award.
Earning individual honors this year was sophomore Isabella Fabrizio, who is being recognized for the first time. Fabrizio was one of more than 500 women to be honored nationwide for their accomplishments in the classroom.
Fabrizio had another record-setting year in the shot put, resetting both her indoor and outdoor program records. She was SUNYAC All-Conference and Niagara All-Region in the event during both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Fabrizio is also a starter on the women's volleyball team.
