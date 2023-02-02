Friends of the Upper Delaware to host annual One Bug fishing tournament
The Friends of the Upper Delaware River (FUDR) is hosting its annual One Bug fly fishing tournament to kick off the spring season on the Upper Delaware.
The tournament will take place on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. There are three fishing team spots still available. The registration cost for a team of two is $3,300 and $1,650 for a single.
Included in the registration fee is: Thursday night dinner with all anglers and guides; two days of drift boat fishing with a licensed Upper Delaware River guide; breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Friday and Saturday; One Bug merchandise; awards banquet on Saturday evening; partial tax-deductible donation.
Tickets for the Saturday night banquet are available for $150 which includes one free drink, hors-d’oeuvres, silent auction, live auction, and buffet dinner.
For more information, contact Jeff Skelding at skelding@fudr.org.
Referees sought for local youth soccer games
The Oneonta Soccer Referee Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the area. The minimum age to become certified is 14 years old.
Classes are starting and consist of an online learning process followed by a local field training session. For more information about certification opportunities in the area, contact Geoff Davis at geoff.davis@oneonta.edu.
Otesaga Resort introduces new indoor golf simulator
The Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown will be introducing a state-of-the-art TrackMan indoor golf simulator at the Leatherstocking Golf Course Clubhouse. The simulator will be available to players through Friday, March 31.
Golfers can choose from more than 200 courses to play virtually, including Leatherstocking and Pebble Beach. The simulator offers the same fairways and hazards of the par-72 course along with raised “blind” greens for a challenging virtual course.
Those interested can pick their virtual tee time online, 14 days in advance, and can choose times between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. There is a 48-hour cancellation policy and booking prices start at $40 per person.
Golf instruction and swing analysis are also available and can be booked for $110 per hour based on availability.
For more information, visit www.otesaga.com.
Baseball and softball umpire meeting to be held at SUNY Oneonta
The local chapter of the Schohanna Board of Baseball and Softball Umpires announced its first meeting for the upcoming high school and summer seasons.
The meeting will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Hodgdon Instructional Resource Center (IRC) building Lecture Hall #5 at SUNY Oneonta beginning at 9 a.m.
All current and prospective umpires are advised to attend. The meeting will serve as both a business and open interest meeting.
For more information contact Steven Andrews at (607) 287-3537 or visit schohannaumpires.org.
