Batzel and Wood win Summer Slam bass tournament
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the Gozigian, Washburn, and Clinton Law Office’s Summer Slam event on Sunday at Otsego Lake.
Coming out on top this week was the team of Joel Batzel and Chris Wood, who finished with a five-fish limit of 14.98 pounds.
Second place went to the team of John Irons and Bill Smith with a limit totaling 14.84 pounds. Smith also landed the big smallmouth of the day with a catch measuring in at 19.75 inches and 3.77 pounds.
Third place went to Phil Kroll and Tyler Birdsall with a five-fish limit weighing 14.27 pounds. Coming in fourth place was the father-son team of Lynn and Hunter Baciuska who had a total catch of 13.84 pounds.
The lunker of the day went to Rob DeMott who caught a largemouth bass measuring 19.25 inches in length and 3.89 pounds in weight.
The association’s next event will be the In Memory of Bruce Hall on Sunday, July 10 at Otisco Lake from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friends of the Upper Delaware River fly fishing camp underway
The Friends of the Upper Delaware River (FUDR) is hosting its annual fly fishing camp for kids ages 11-17 this summer
The camp is led and supervised by numerous FUDR volunteers and includes some of the most knowledgeable and experienced anglers on the Upper Delaware River.
Campers are fully integrated into their first-class curriculum while learning the fundamental skills of fly fishing, fly tying, and the importance of keeping the Upper Delaware River clean and healthy.
The camp nurtures both a love for the sport of fly fishing and a river conservation ethic that will last a lifetime and cultivate the next generation of river protectors.
There are still openings for the Aug. 7-14 session. Scholarships are available and first-time campers will receive a free Orvis fly rod and reel.
For more information, contact Richelle Dufton at richelle@fudr.org or (516) 551-3205.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.