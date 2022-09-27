Koch, Fowler win Fall Brawl bass fishing tournament event
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the Cottage Day Spa Fall Brawl bass tournament on Sunday on the Mohawk River at Schoharie Crossing.
Joe Koch and Bryce Fowler finished at the top of the leaderboard with a five-fish limit of 12.88 pounds.
Bo and Tom DeMarco came in second place with the same weight of 12.88 pounds. The tiebreaker was determined by the biggest individual fish.
Third place went to Matt Ford with a limit of 12.26 pounds. Coming in fourth was the team of Allan and Peter Green who had a limit of 10.92 pounds.
The big largemouth of the day went to Donny Hoag who had a catch weighing 19.5 inches and 3.56 pounds. The largest smallmouth was caught by Steve Llewellyn whose fish measured 18.75 inches and 3.48 pounds.
The SBA’s final points tournament will be the In Memory of John Stevens and Tom Stevens event to be held on Goodyear Lake on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oneonta grad to be inducted into Herkimer CC Athletic Hall of Fame
Oneonta High graduate Dani Nicosia, Class of 2013, will be inducted into the Herkimer Community College Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 30.
Nicosia was a four-year varsity basketball and soccer player during her time at Oneonta. At Herkimer, she was a two-time NJCAA All-American for women’s soccer and was named team MVP twice. She finished her time at Herkimer with 22 goals and 12 assists in two seasons.
Nicosia is currently an assistant athletic director for digital and creative media at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina.
