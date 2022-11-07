Oneonta YMCA swim team competes in tri-meet
Members of the Oneonta YMCA Orcas swim team competed in a tri-meet at the Cortland YMCA on Saturday. The Orcas faced Cortland and Norwich. Eleven Oneonta swimmers posted personal best times and five qualified for states.
Marson Burlew won all the 50 freestyle, 50 backstroke, and 50 breaststroke in the 11-12 boys, while Vincent Mostacatello won the 200 freestyle, 50 butterfly, and 50 backstroke for the 9-10 boys, and Nolan Patry won the 100 freestyle, 25 butterfly, and 50 freestyle for the 8U boys.
Also winning for the boys were Haaris Ahmad (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 9-10), Eli House (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 15 and older), and Blake Jervis (25 freestyle, 25 backstroke, 8U).
On the girls side, Rachelle Reese won the 200 free, 50 butterfly, 50 backstroke for the 11-12 girls and Emily Kane won the 100 free and 100 breaststroke for the 13-14 girls.
The Orcas will be in the pool again at Watertown on Saturday, Nov. 12.
