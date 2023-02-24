SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball places four on Academic All-District team
Four members of the SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team were named Division III Academic All-District by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) on Tuesday.
Seniors Olivia Dobrovosky and Meg Nardelli, junior Molly Stephens, and sophomore Amanda Zuntag all received recognition and advanced to the national ballot for Academic All-American honors.
“This recognition of these women represents the commitment they made to our team values,” head coach Daphne Thompson said in a media release. “Each of them has embraced their journey at SUNY Oneonta to be the best student-athlete they could be.”
Referees sought for local youth soccer games
The Oneonta Soccer Referee Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the area. The minimum age to become certified is 14 years old.
Classes are starting and consist of an online learning process followed by a local field training session. For more information about certification opportunities in the area, contact Geoff Davis at geoff.davis@oneonta.edu.
