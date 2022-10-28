DeMarcos win VanSteenburg Memorial Classic fishing tourney
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted its final tournament of the year on Oct. 22-23, the Art and Nate VanSteenburg Memorial Classic on Otsego Lake.
Bo and Tom DeMarco set a new club record for the two-day tournament by reeling in a ten-bass limit weighing 35.72 pounds.
Bo DeMarco caught the lunker of the tournament that measured 20.5 inches in length and 4.70 pounds in weight.
Second place went to the team of Bob Luther and Jim Clement with a ten-fish limit of 32.02 pounds. Luther had the big smallmouth for Saturday that weighed 4.26 pounds.
Taking third was the team of Donny and Rosie Hoag, whose limit checked in at 30.29 pounds. Fourth place went to Scott Hrdlicka and Brian Raehm with a limit of 29.71 pounds. Placing fifth were Dean and David Raymond at 28.74 pounds. Chris Wood and Joel Batzel were sixth at 28.72 pounds. Seventh went to Vic VanSteenburg and MIke Wiggins at 28.22 pounds.
Placing eight were Patrick McNeil and Bill Beadle at 24.07 pounds. Dave Hubbard and Bill Hotaling were ninth at 22.97 pounds. Rounding out the top ten were Matt Ford and Matt Alger at 22.15 pounds.
The big smallmouth of Sunday was caught by Dean Raymond at 3.71 pounds.
