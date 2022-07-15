Daily Star tops Church Street, Destination Oneonta defeats Milford in Little League
The Daily Star picked up its first win of the season on Thursday, defeating Church Street Laundromat 14-11 at Doc Knapp Field in Oneonta Little League action.
Gabe Chauveron and Kaemon Jones each had key hits in a five-run fifth inning to propel the Daily Star to the win. James Grabas, meanwhile, struck out five in two innings, while Jace Profera and Cruz Profera combined for six strikeouts in four innings.
Destination Oneonta handed Milford its first loss 6-3 at Rich Murphy Field thanks to a five-run third inning. Gabe Walker got the win with relief help from Noah Shaughnessy and Seamus Bolger.
Earlier in the week, Chestnut Park edged the Daily Star 12-11 while Milford rallied to defeat Church Street 9-8.
The season continues on Monday with Chestnut Park hosting Church Street at Rich Murphy Field and the Daily Star visiting Destination Oneonta at Doc Knapp Field.
