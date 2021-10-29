SUNY Oneonta to hold fall baseball clinic
The SUNY Oneonta baseball team will be holding its Late Fall Baseball Prospect Clinic on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Red Dragon Baseball Field.
The clinic is designed for high schoolers who would like to demonstrate their abilities and work directly with the SUNY Oneonta coaching staff and players. The clinic will include skill work and assessment.
The clinic will have a limit of 40 campers and will not allow walk-up registration due to campus COVID-19 protocols. All registration must be done ahead of time.
The clinic will be moved inside the Alumni Field House in the case of inclement weather.
The session will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with check-in taking place from 8-9 a.m.
The cost is $50 per camper. Checks can be made out to “Oneonta Baseball” and mailed to: SUNY Oneonta Baseball, C/o Ben Grimm, 102 Chase PE, Oneonta, NY, 13820.
Payments can also be made during the check-in process.
Metal spikes are not allowed; campers must wear molded cleats or turf shoes.
Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID test within 72 hours of the clinic is required. Campers can attach a copy of their vaccination card or negative test result at the bottom of the registration page.
All questions and inquiries can be sent to ben.grimm@oneonta.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.