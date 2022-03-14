SUNY Oneonta softball earns split to open Florida trip
The SUNY Oneonta softball team opened its Florida trip today with a split of a pair of games on Monday. The Red Dragons fell in its opener to Central College of Iowa 3-2 before bouncing back to defeat Western Connecticut State University 5-2.
Against Central College, Julia Serena had an RBI single that scored Marissa Nagel. Sara Cartier scored Oneonta’s other run.
Angelina Scalere took the loss after working one and two thirds innings out of the bullpen.
In the win against Western Connecticut State, Nagel, Caroline Koch, and Gianna Cancelleri had two hits apiece, while Sophia Mangone drove in a pair of runs.
Lauren Weber was the winning pitcher, striking out six batters in three and two thirds innings of relief work.
Oneonta will play two more games on Tuesday against Kenyon and SUNY Canton.
BASEBALL
The SUNY Oneonta baseball team opened its spring break trip in Bridgewater, Va., to take on Bridgewater College on Sunday. A five-run sixth inning led the Eagles to a 9-3 win and moved the Red Dragons to 3-3 on the season.
Anthony Gonzalez and Matthew McAllister had RBI singles for the Red Dragons while Bradley Turner also drove in a run. Patrick McGee scored two of the team’s three runs.
Michael Losak took the loss on the mound after working four innings, striking out five and allowing five hits, five walks, and four runs.
