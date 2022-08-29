SUNY Oneonta to host fall softball clinic
The SUNY Oneonta softball team will host its Hello Fall Softball Clinic on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the SUNY Oneonta Softball Field.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or to 3:30 for pitchers, and is intended for current high school student-athletes. The camp is designed for those who seek to demonstrate their softball abilities and work directly with the SUNY Oneonta coaching staff and players
Check-in will take place from 9:30-10 a.m. Those interested in the pitching portion of the clinic should type ‘Pitching Clinic’ in the position box on their application.
The cost is $80 per camper, with an additional $20 for the pitching segment. Checks can be made payable to “SUNY Oneonta Softball” and mailed to:
SUNY Oneonta Softball
108 Ravine Parkway
203 Chase PE
Oneonta, NY 13820
Payments may also be made during check-in on the day of the camp.
No metal spikes are allowed; players must wear molded cleats or turf shoes.
