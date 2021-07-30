Section IV to hold preseason rules meetings for fall sports
The Section IV fall sports preseason and rules interpretations meetings will be held in the coming weeks.
Section IV fall sports coaches of all levels are strongly encouraged to attend of these meetings.
They are as follows:
Girls volleyball: Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Owego Free Academy cafeteria at 6 p.m.
Football: Thursday, Aug. 19 at Johnson City cafeteria at 6:30 p.m.
Field hockey: Monday, Aug. 23 via Zoom at 6 p.m.
Girls swimming: Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Chenango Valley High School at 7 p.m.
Cross country: Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Chenango Valley High School cafeteria at 2 p.m.
Soccer (boys and girls): Thursday, Aug. 5 — Midstate Soccer Board (Ithaca) at Homer HTEC Building at 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 16 — Triple Cities Soccer Board (Binghamton) at JCHS Lecture Hall Room 222 (tentative location) at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 24 — Delaware/Otsego Soccer Board (Oneonta) at Oneonta High School auditorium at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26 — CVSOA (Elmira) at Arnot Hospital in Elmira at 6 p.m.
Online classes available for travel soccer referees
US Soccer is now offering online classes to become a certified referee for travel soccer games. For more information and how to register email geoff.davis@oneonta.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.