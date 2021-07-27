SUNY Oneonta to host softball clinic
The SUNY Oneonta softball team will be hosting a one-day, two-session clinic for local high schoolers on Sunday, Sept. 12.
The Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall Recruiting Clinic is designed for rising high school freshman, sophomores, juniors, and seniors who would like to demonstrate their softball abilities and work directly with the SUNY Oneonta coaching staff and players. This clinic provides the opportunity to learn new skills and get exposure to college-level coaching.
The clinic will take place on the SUNY Oneonta baseball field. The first session will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be focused on defense. The second session will run from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will focus on offense.
The cost is $55 for one session and $100 for both sessions. Pre-registration is required as the camp size will be limited to 40 participants. Those interested must submit an online registration form as well as a check by mail. Checks should be made payable to SUNY Oneonta Softball and can be mailed to the following address:
Attn: Head Coach Sara Curran-Headley, SUNY Oneonta, Chase PE Building 201, Oneonta, NY, 13820.
No refunds will be given without medical documentation stating that the camper is unable to participate in the clinic. Payments can be made in advance or on the day of the camp.
Proof of vaccination is required. Applicants can attach a copy of their vaccination card at the bottom of the registration page.
Lunch will not be provided. Campers are asked to bring their own lunch if they will be attending both sessions. There will be time to interact with current players during the lunch break. No metal spikes are allowed on the turf.
The links to the online registration forms are: https://apply.oneonta.edu/register/softball_session_1 and https://apply.oneonta.edu/register/softball_session_2.
For more information contact Sara Curran-Headley at (607) 436-3590 or sara.headley@oneonta.edu.
Unadilla to host annual gun show
The 44th Annual Gun Show and Flea Market will be held on Sunday, Aug. 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Guns, swords and military relics will be included.
More than 100 dealers are expected. Items may be bought, sold or traded. Vendors do not need reservations for the flea market. All federal and state firearms laws will be observed.
The event is co-sponsored by Mid-State Arms Collectors and Unadilla Rod & Gun Club.
