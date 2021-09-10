State Championship events given green light for 2021-22; NYSPHSAA details protocol in event of positive COVID-19 test

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced on Thursday that it plans to host all State Championship events for 2021-22 as scheduled.

The following protocols will be utilized if a participating member school is notified of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case on their team.

1. When advancing to regional and state championship play, school administration must immediately notify NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas of any confirmed COVID-19 positive case or close contact impacting a member of their team.

Any members of a team who have tested positive will not be permitted to participate in NYSPHSAA Regional and/or State Championship events until properly cleared by Department of Health officials and will not be permitted entrance into any Regional or State Championship venue. School administration should follow their approved local Department of Health protocols and develop a contingency plan to properly supervise students if a confirmed COVID-19 case were to originate during a NYSPHSAA Regional and/or State Championship event.

2. Dr. Zayas or his designee will immediately notify the appropriate local departments of health.

3. The member school will work in conjunction with their local county department of health to determine if they can continue participating in the Regional and/or State Championship. It shall be the responsibility of the member school to inform Dr. Zayas of their ability to continue participating in accordance with the released event schedule.

4. If the member school determines it is unable to continue participating in a Regional and/or State Championship event, it shall be the responsibility of Dr. Zayas to determine if there is a reasonable amount of time and interest to replace the impacted team/individual and which team/individual will be invited in accordance with NYSPHSAA bylaws. If a replacement can be invited, that team/individual will be inserted into the bracket or event position vacated.

5. The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and local departments of health will have final jurisdiction over Regional and State Championship events pertaining to matters of public health. Dr. Zayas will work collaboratively with the NYSDOH and local departments of health when events are impacted by a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.

The NYSPHSAA will continue to review, examine and potentially revise the above protocol throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

2021 Section IV Class C, D Baseball All-Stars

The following local players were selected as 2021 Section IV Baseball All-Stars by the coaches.

Class C

Kyle Pagillo, Delhi

Luke Branigan, Delhi

Caleb Walker, Deposit-Hancock

Caden Fortunato, Deposit-Hancock

Bob Lewis, Deposit-Hancock

Justin Fleming, Harpursville

Colton Sakowsky, Harpursville

Peyton Mosher, Sidney

Ryan Secor, Sidney

Cameron Osborne, UV/GMU

Gavin Bonczkowski, UV/GMU

Braden Johnson, Unatego/Franklin

Tyler Birdsall, Unatego/Franklin

Matt Serrao, Unatego/Franklin

Brendan Barlow, Walton

Cody Merwin, Walton

Class D

Brady Buttice, Afton

Brody Oleksak, Afton

Warren Quigley, Charlotte Valley

Nathan Amadon, Charlotte Valley

Dylan Ward, Charlotte Valley

Josh Martin, Edmeston

Ronnie Hickling, Edmeston

Greg DeVries, Edmeston

Tyler Jennings, Edmeston

Patrick Cherry, Gilboa-Conesville

David Mattsson, Gilboa-Conesville

Sean Willie, Gilboa-Conesville

Evan Staroba, Jefferson

Lucas Pochily, Jefferson

Connor Joedicke, Margaretville

Mike Gavette, Margaretville

Peyton Proctor, Roxbury

Robert Peters, Roxbury

Tyler Hall, South Kortright

Brandon Grommeck, South Kortright

Logan Firment, South Kortright

Patrick Dengler, South Kortright

Darren Dengler, South Kortright

