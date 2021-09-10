State Championship events given green light for 2021-22; NYSPHSAA details protocol in event of positive COVID-19 test
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced on Thursday that it plans to host all State Championship events for 2021-22 as scheduled.
The following protocols will be utilized if a participating member school is notified of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case on their team.
1. When advancing to regional and state championship play, school administration must immediately notify NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas of any confirmed COVID-19 positive case or close contact impacting a member of their team.
Any members of a team who have tested positive will not be permitted to participate in NYSPHSAA Regional and/or State Championship events until properly cleared by Department of Health officials and will not be permitted entrance into any Regional or State Championship venue. School administration should follow their approved local Department of Health protocols and develop a contingency plan to properly supervise students if a confirmed COVID-19 case were to originate during a NYSPHSAA Regional and/or State Championship event.
2. Dr. Zayas or his designee will immediately notify the appropriate local departments of health.
3. The member school will work in conjunction with their local county department of health to determine if they can continue participating in the Regional and/or State Championship. It shall be the responsibility of the member school to inform Dr. Zayas of their ability to continue participating in accordance with the released event schedule.
4. If the member school determines it is unable to continue participating in a Regional and/or State Championship event, it shall be the responsibility of Dr. Zayas to determine if there is a reasonable amount of time and interest to replace the impacted team/individual and which team/individual will be invited in accordance with NYSPHSAA bylaws. If a replacement can be invited, that team/individual will be inserted into the bracket or event position vacated.
5. The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and local departments of health will have final jurisdiction over Regional and State Championship events pertaining to matters of public health. Dr. Zayas will work collaboratively with the NYSDOH and local departments of health when events are impacted by a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.
The NYSPHSAA will continue to review, examine and potentially revise the above protocol throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
2021 Section IV Class C, D Baseball All-Stars
The following local players were selected as 2021 Section IV Baseball All-Stars by the coaches.
Class C
Kyle Pagillo, Delhi
Luke Branigan, Delhi
Caleb Walker, Deposit-Hancock
Caden Fortunato, Deposit-Hancock
Bob Lewis, Deposit-Hancock
Justin Fleming, Harpursville
Colton Sakowsky, Harpursville
Peyton Mosher, Sidney
Ryan Secor, Sidney
Cameron Osborne, UV/GMU
Gavin Bonczkowski, UV/GMU
Braden Johnson, Unatego/Franklin
Tyler Birdsall, Unatego/Franklin
Matt Serrao, Unatego/Franklin
Brendan Barlow, Walton
Cody Merwin, Walton
Class D
Brady Buttice, Afton
Brody Oleksak, Afton
Warren Quigley, Charlotte Valley
Nathan Amadon, Charlotte Valley
Dylan Ward, Charlotte Valley
Josh Martin, Edmeston
Ronnie Hickling, Edmeston
Greg DeVries, Edmeston
Tyler Jennings, Edmeston
Patrick Cherry, Gilboa-Conesville
David Mattsson, Gilboa-Conesville
Sean Willie, Gilboa-Conesville
Evan Staroba, Jefferson
Lucas Pochily, Jefferson
Connor Joedicke, Margaretville
Mike Gavette, Margaretville
Peyton Proctor, Roxbury
Robert Peters, Roxbury
Tyler Hall, South Kortright
Brandon Grommeck, South Kortright
Logan Firment, South Kortright
Patrick Dengler, South Kortright
Darren Dengler, South Kortright
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.