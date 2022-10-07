SUNY Oneonta to celebrate memory of longtime soccer coach Stam
A weekend-long celebration of the life of former SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer coach Garth Stam will be held on Oct. 14-16.
Alumni, family, faculty, staff, and friends are welcome to enjoy the weekend’s activities which will include golf (weather permitting), an alumni soccer game, a special event to honor Stam during halftime of the SUNY Oneonta vs. SUNY Oswego game on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m., and a celebration dinner.
Stam, who was inducted into SUNY Oneonta Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020, at the age of 88. Stam coached soccer at SUNY Oneonta for 28 years, compiling a record of 246-134-29 that included a mark of 62-6-5 from 1970 to 1975.
He coached the Red Dragons to undefeated seasons in 1971 and 1973, and led the team to the NCAA College Division final in 1972. Stam’s teams won ECAC titles in 1977 and 1980 while winning or sharing SUNYAC titles in 1971, 1972, 1973, and 1985.
Stam coached six All-America players and had 18 former player drafted into professional soccer.
For more information, visit www.oneontaalumni.com/menssoccer.
SUNY Cobleskill Bass Fishing Club members win state title
SUNY Cobleskill Bass Fishing Club members Ian Budzinski and Connor Mann were crowned the 2022 New York State Collegiate Cup Champions.
On Lake George on Saturday, Sept. 24, the duo reeled in a five-fish limit weighing 16.13 pounds to capture the top prize. Club mates Luke LeBlanc and Thomas Sadekoski placed fourth with a limit of 10.62 pounds.
Both duos qualified for the Collegiate Cup Championship through their performances at the Bass Federation Qualifier Tournament at Lake Champlain in early September. LeBlanc and Sadekoski won that qualifier with a total catch of 17.69 pounds.
SUNY Cobleskill last won the Collegiate trophy in 2018.
Sidney Students Against Destructive Decisions to host 4th annual 5K/10K race
The Sidney Warriors and SSADD (Sidney Students Against Destructive Decisions) will be hosting its 4th annual 5K walk/run and 10K run on Sunday, Oct. 16.
All proceeds will go to the Sidney Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House Charities, and Catholic Charities.
The races will start and end at Sidney High School at 1 p.m. and will be professionally timed for competitive runners. Runners competing in the 10K will run the same course twice.
After the race there will be awards based on age group, food and beverages, and live music. There will also be a half-mile color run to follow after the race starting at 2:30.
Performance T-Shirts will be made and distributed at the start of the race. The cost per shirt will be $20. By purchasing a shirt you will be already registered for both runs. You do not have to purchase one in order to participate in the race.
For more information, contact Jon Yurka at jyurka@sidneycsd.org.
