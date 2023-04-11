General Clinton Canoe Regatta Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023
The General Clinton Canoe Regatta Hall of Fame in Bainbridge announced its Class of 2023. The induction ceremony will be held May 26-28.
The inductees are scheduled to be honored at General Clinton Park on Saturday, May 28. Hall of Fame ceremonies will be held at 1 p.m. under the main entertainment tent.
For the first time, all members of the induction class hail from New York.
Holly Crouch (Sherburne) had 38 finishes in the 70 miler tier, tying her for first all-time among women. She started women’s C-1 after paddling in the open men’s division for three years. Crouch recorded a number of top three finishes in the C-1 and C-2 women’s events and competed in the inaugural C-4 mixed race.
Alec Davis (Ballston Lake) claimed 10 wins among his 28 finishes, all of which came with partner Roger Henry. He finished in the top three several times in the U.S. Nationals.
Roger Henry (Rexford) teamed with Davis for 10 wins following years of relays. He set the time record in the 75-age group. He holds the unofficial record with Davis for longest tenured tandem in General Clinton history with 26 finishes.
Terry Kent’s (Ithaca) solo regatta accomplishments include six C-1 championships and several runner-up finishes in 14 total races. During his sprint canoe career, Kent competed in three Summer Olympics in the K-2 100 meter event, placing fourth at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
Ray Darling (Guilford) has been coordinator of the traditional ham radio operators who have provided monitoring services since 1967. He assumed coordinator status in 1969 and is still active today. Darling led crews of 50-plus during the 1970s. He has been a member of the Chenango Valley Amateur Radio Association for nearly 60 years.
Gary and Tracy Smith (Bainbridge) are one of two sets of spouses to be General Chairmen. Tracy took charge in 1993 while Gary had a three-year stint from 1999-2001 in addition to years in the Rotary booth. They helped devise a volunteer worksheet for efficiency and made Regatta Weekend a family affair.
Stevens, Firment earn weekly honors for SUNY Cobleskill
A pair of local athletes were honored for their recent performances for SUNY Cobleskill.
Unatego alumna Shealinn Stevens was named the Fighting Tiger Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 9.
The Otego native placed seventh overall in the long jump (4.71 meters) at the Cortland Red Dragon Open Invitational last Saturday. Stevens also ran the anchor leg of Cobleskill’s 400 meter relay team which placed third overall (53.29 seconds).
Meanwhile, South Kortright alumnus Logan Firment was named the NAC Rookie of the Week for baseball for the second time this year.
The Andes native helped Cobleskill win four of five games last week by going 7-for-14 at the plate with an on-base percentage of .563. Firment also threw a scoreless inning of relief in a 10-4 road win over Utica on Wednesday.
