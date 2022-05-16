Bainbridge to host 60th Annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta
More than 1,000 canoe racers will be in Bainbridge for the 60th Annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta on May 27-29.
The 70-mile race — the longest one-day flat water canoe race in North America — will begin at Brookwood Point in Cooperstown. The trek from Cooperstown to Bainbridge is the first leg of the prestigious Triple Crown of Canoe Racing.
The race will begin on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Brookwood Point and will finish in Bainbridge with the first canoes coming in at approximately 2 p.m.
Friday night marks the return of the Coca-Cola generating aps races. Saturday brings Boy and Girl Scouts from across the Northeast as well as other youth races. Saturday will also feature the Cooperstown Brewing Co. Grand Prix relay races from Oneonta, as well as a 12-mile sprint race from the Unadilla fishing access.
Another highlight of the weekend will be the induction of the ninth class of the General Clinton Hall of Fame. A meet and greet will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday with the ceremony being held at 1:30.
Live entertainment will take place throughout the weekend. Admission to the park is $10 per car on Saturday and Sunday with Friday parking free courtesy of Sidney Federal Credit Union.
Information on directions, hours, event info, race entries, and other information is available at canoeregatta.org.
Oneonta Little League to attend Yankees’ Old Timers Day game
The Oneonta Little League is organizing its annual trip to the New York Yankees’ Old Timers Day game on Saturday, July 30.
The tickets will be in section 207 and cost $125 apiece. This includes charter bus transportation, snacks, and drinks plus the game ticket. Bus stops are scheduled for Oneonta and Sidney.
Contact Terry Zimmer at tzimmer2@stny.rr.com or (607) 221-4795 for more information.
