Falvo, Hubbard reel in record haul at Midsummer Brawl bass tourney
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the Midsummer Brawl bass tournament last Sunday on Cayuga Lake.
The team of Lou Falvo and Dave Hubbard set a new club record for the heaviest five fish limit caught in its 36 years of tournaments, as the duo reeled in five fish weighing a combined 25.42 pounds.
Coming in second place was the team of Joe Bunzey and Collin Nabbinger with a total of 22.09 pounds. Lynn Baciuska and Hunter Baciuska came in third place with a limit of 21.86 pounds. Rounding out the top four was the duo of Kevin McGibney and Kyle Patrick whose five fish limit weighed 20.26 pounds.
The lunker of the tournament was landed by Phil Kroll who took in a giant largemouth bass measuring 20.5 inches and 7.01 pounds. It is the biggest bass landed so far this year.
No smallmouth bass were brought to the scales.
The next SBA event will be the Cottage Day Spa Summer Shootout Sunday, Aug. 20 on Oneida Lake from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.