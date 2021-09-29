O’Briens win Fall Brawl at Cross Lake
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the Stephen Gruver Fall Brawl at Cross Lake on Sunday.
The team of Jim and Jimmy O’Brien took first place as they caught a five-fish limit that weighed 17.05 pounds.
Coming in second place was the duo of Matt and Rich Ford with a total of 13.18 pounds. Third place went to David and Dean Raymond with a limit of 12.93 pounds. Rounding out the top four was Bill Smith with a final weight of 12.64 pounds.
Smith also captured the lunker of the day, a 20-inch smallmouth that tipped the scales at 5.25 pounds.
The big smallmouth of the day went to Pat Patterson, whose catch measured 18 inches long and weighed 3.12 pounds.
The next SBA event will be the In Memory of Tom Stevens at Goodyear Lake on Sunday. The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will begin at the Riverside Village Mobile Home Park in Portlandville. This will be the last points tournament of the year.
The Art & Nate VanSteenburg Memorial Classic will be held at Otsego Lake on Oct. 16-17.
