Gov. Hochul announces Free Fishing Day in New York
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday, Sept. 24 as a Free Fishing Day in New York State in a Thursday media release.
This free freshwater fishing day is one of six held annually and coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which is celebrated to promote outdoor activities that are significant contributors to New York's economy and help support fish and wildlife conservation.
"From Babylon to Buffalo, Free Fishing Days are a great opportunity for New Yorkers to enjoy the outdoors at one of New York State's many world-class fishing locations," Gov. Hochul said in the release. "I encourage everyone to take advantage of this weekend's Free Fishing Day, support New York's local economy, and see the benefits of our extensive conservation efforts to protect and enhance our natural resources."
On Free Fishing Days, New York residents and non-residents may fish New York's fresh waters for free without a fishing license. Free Fishing Day participants are reminded that, although the requirement for a fishing license is waived, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. The sixth and final Free Fishing Day of 2022 is on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2022.
First Cow Town Scramble Vintage Baseball Tournament set for play
Bovina Center will host the First Cow Town Scramble Vintage Baseball Tournament on Saturday and Sunday Oct. 1-2.
The tournament will take place at Creamery Field at 1396 County Highway 6 where the Bovina Dairymen, Mountain Athletic Club, Delhi Polecats, Providence Grays, Brooklyn Atlantics, Kingston Guards, Westfield Wheelmen, Connecticut Bulldogs, and other teams from the East Coast will face off.
Game will begin at 11 a.m. with admission free for all spectators. For more information visit bovinadairymen.org.
