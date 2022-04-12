Unatego/Franklin's offense explodes in 28-0 win over UV/GMU
The Unatego/Franklin baseball team shut out UV/GMU 28-0 in Monday’s contest that saw the squad collect 27 base hits.
Ryan Marshall had the big blow on offense with a home run that came as part of a three-hit, four-RBI game.
Six Unatego/Franklin players had at least three hits, with Zander Johnson, Braeden Johnson, and Shea Barber collecting four apiece and Marshall, Chase Birdsall, and Jacob Sargeant each notching three.
Braeden Johnson, Barber, and Sargent joined Marshall in driving in four runs.
On the mound, Barber earned the win after striking out eight and allowing just two hits and two walks in five innings. Logan Utter pitched two hitless innings of relief with five strikeouts.
Owen Hill and Dalton Proskine had the two base hits for UV/GMU.
Unatego/Franklin 28, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0 (Monday)
U/F … 807 700 6 — 28 27 2
UV/GMU … 000 000 0 — 0 2 9
U/F: Shea Barber (W), Logan Utter (6)
UV/GMU: Trent Marinelli (L), Travis Knapp (4)
HR: Ryan Marshall (U/F)
2B: Garrett Backus (U/F), Shea Barber (U/F), Braeden Johnson (U/F)
SUNY Oneonta softball sweeps home doubleheader against Fredonia
The SUNY Oneonta softball team swept a doubleheader on Tuesday at home versus Fredonia.
The Red Dragons won the first game 9-1 and the second game 3-0.
Marissa Nagel led the offense in the first win by going 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Megan Palmatier added three hits while Victoria Hussey drove in two runs.
Cadence Brennan earned the win on the mound after allowing six hits, no walks, and no unearned runs in five innings.
In the second game, Marissa Dionisio and Angelina Scalere combined to allow just two hits in seven innings with Dionisio picking up the win and Scalere notching the save.
Palmatier, Hussey, and Aysia Oliver each finished with two hits and an RBI.
The Red Dragons are now 16-7 overall and 7-1 in the SUNYAC. They will be on the road this weekend with back-to-back SUNYAC doubleheaders beginning Friday at SUNY Geneseo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.