DEC announces Nov. 20 start for deer, bear hunting season
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced on Thursday that the regular firearms season for deer and bear in the Southern Zone will begin on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The DEC encourages hunters to review new safety regulations and changes this season that will enhance their hunting experience.
“New York’s hunters are among the state’s most important conservationists,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a media release. “Hunters help to balance deer and bear populations with local habitats and land uses while providing more than 11 million pounds of quality, locally grown, organic meat to sustain families. With more opportunities to venture afield this season, I encourage New Yorkers to continue practicing the key tenets of hunter safety for a safe and enjoyable time outdoors.”
The Southern Zone regular hunting season, which runs until Dec. 12, is New York's most popular hunting season, and approximately 85 percent of New York's 550,000 licensed hunters participate. Harvest during this season accounts for nearly 60 percent of the total statewide deer harvest and 30-60 percent of the statewide bear harvest.
Following the regular deer and bear seasons in the Southern Zone, late bowhunting and muzzleloading seasons run from Dec. 13 through Dec. 21, and again from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, the latter of which is an extension from past years. Hunters taking part in these special seasons must possess a hunting license and either bowhunting or muzzleloading privileges.
In the Northern Zone, the regular deer and bear hunting season opened Oct. 23, and closes on Dec. 5. The Northern Zone includes the Adirondacks, Tug Hill Plateau, Eastern Lake Ontario Plain, and the Champlain and St. Lawrence valleys. A late bowhunting and muzzleloading season for deer will be open in portions of the Northern Zone from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12.
Local SUNY Delhi trio earn all-conference nods for women’s soccer
Three local members of the SUNY Delhi women’s soccer team earned spots on the All-North Atlantic Conference (NAC) team.
Senior Alexa DuBois of South Kortright earned a spot on the First Team, junior Reanen Goodspeed of Morris was named to the Second Team, and sophomore Alanna Ruchar of Delhi received an Honorable Mention.
The trio helped the Broncos to an 11-6 overall record and a 7-1 mark in NAC play. Delhi eventually fell to Cazenovia in the NAC Semifinals.
Team-leading scorer DuBois completed her Broncos career with 65 points on 29 goals and seven assists, including this year's 28 points on 13 goals and two assists that ranked third in the conference in points and goals.
Hartwick women eliminated from Empire 8 tourney with 3-0 loss
The Hartwick women’s soccer team’s season came to a close on Thursday afternoon as top-seeded Nazareth defeated the Hawks 3-0 in the Empire 8 Semifinals.
Nazareth was up 2-0 at halftime thanks to first-half goals from Ashley Plane and Lauren Begy. Sarah Merriwether added a third goal in the 70th minute.
Hartwick goalie Sara Staup made 10 saves in the contest.
Hartwick finishes the season with an overall record of 7-6-4.
