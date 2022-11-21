Oneonta YMCA swim team competes in Fulton invitational
The Oneonta YMCA Orcas swim team competed in the Turkey Turn Invitational in Fulton this past weekend. Both the boys and girls teams finished third overall with 383 and 421 points, respectively.
Emily Kane, Annika Koehn, and Nolan Patry each had four individual first-place finishes. Kane won the 200 individual medley, 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 200 breaststroke in the 13-14 girls, Koehn took first in the 100 free, 25 free, 50 free, and 25 breaststroke in eight and under girls, and Patry won the eight and under boys 100 individual medley, 25 free, 50 free, and 25 backstroke.
In the 11-12 girls, Kinnley Wightman won the 200 IM, 50 butterfly and 50 breaststroke, while Jaeliana Chaes won the 50 butterfly and 50 breaststroke in the 9-10 girls.
Other Orca swimmers who won races were Matteo Basile (9-10 boys, 50 backstroke), Jenna Czarnecki (8U girls, 25 butterfly, 25 backstroke), Maclin Dadey (8U boys, 25 butterfly), Jacob Forster Rothbart (15 and over boys, 100 breaststroke), Adella Koehn (11-12 girls, 200 free, 50 free, 50 backstroke), Alden Koehn (9-10 boys, 50 free, 100 free, 200 free), Addison Rothenberger (11-12 girls, 100 free), and Cyrus Wightman (13-14 boys, 200 IM).
The Orcas will travel to Oneida for a tri-meet against Oneida and Auburn on Saturday, Dec. 17.
