McNeil, Beadle take top prize at SBA event at Canadarago Lake
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the In Memory of Joe Kosina bass tournament last Sunday on Canadarago Lake.
Patrick McNeil and Bill Beadle were the winners of a 33-boat field with a five-fish limit weighing in at 15.21 pounds.
Coming in second place were Frank Microni and Steve Llewellyn with a limit weighing 15.12 pounds. Hunter and Lynn Baciuska placed third with a five-fish total of 15.06 pounds. Hunter Baciuska also landed the big smallmouth of the day which measured in at 19.75 inches and 3.45 pounds.
Rounding out the top four was the team of Dylan Harter and Dominic Strong who had a five-fish limit of 14.90 pounds.
The lunker of the tournament was caught by Mike Barge, whose largemouth bass measured 21.5 inches and 5.46 pounds.
The next SBA event will be the In Memory of Norm Wiggins on Otisco Lake Sunday, July 9 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
