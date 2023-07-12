Oneonta Little League: Schenevus tops Kaatirondack; Morris defeats Church Street Laundromat
Oneonta, New York. (July 12, 2023) – In Summer League action on Tuesday, Schenevus/TriTown edged Kaatirondack at home 6-2.
Brothers Levi and Gabe Poliseno combined for the pitching victory while Les Burton led the offense with a double and a triple. Natalie Regg added an RBI for Schenevus.
Ben Coyle shut down Schenevus in relief for Kaatirondack and drove in two runs at the plate.
Morris defeated Church Street Laundromat 12-5 in five innings at Oneonta’s Doc Knapp Field. Braeden McInroe pitched and led the visitors’ offense with a two-run home run over the center field fence, part of a five-run fifth inning.
Prior to that, Church Street had crept within two runs after four innings. Chase Hingos struck out seven in four innings for Church Street. Owen Wagner pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning to save the win for Morris. Willa Jones and Grayson Arevalo drove in two runs each for Church Street, while Ben Rae hit two inside-the-park home runs for Morris.
Summer League action continues Thursday at 5:45 p.m. with Morris traveling to play Milford B, Chestnut Park hosting Kaatirondack at Doc Knapp Field, and Church Street facing Schenevus at the Tri-Town Little League field.
Standings: Milford A 1-0; Morris 1-0; Schenevus 1-0; Milford B 1-0; Church Street 0-1; Chestnut Park 0-1; Kaatirondack 0-2.
