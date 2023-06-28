OHS grad Potter earns Regional Coach of the Year honor at Herkimer
Herkimer College baseball coach and Oneonta alumnus Lane Potter was named the NJCAA Division III Regional Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and ATEC Wednesday.
Potter was named the top coach in the North region after leading the Generals to fifth place at the NJCAA Division III National Tournament in his first season as head coach. Herkimer finished the 2023 campaign with an overall record of 39-9.
John Burroughs’ Woodchuck Lodge to host fly fishing event
John Burroughs’ Woodchuck Lodge in Roxbury will host its third Wild Saturday fly fishing program of the season Saturday, July 1.
The session will feature fly fishing aficionado Todd Spire. Spire is a fly fishing guide, historian and conservationist based in the Catskill Mountains. A lifelong fisherman, he has served as a board member of the Ashokan-Pepacton Chapter of Trout Unlimited for 15 years.
His photography has been featured in Eastern Fly Fishing Magazine and won the Orvis Fly Fishing Photo Contest in 2017. He has been featured in The New York Times and Edible Magazine. He also serves on the board of trustees of the Woodchuck Lodge.
For more information, contact John Burroughs at jbwoodchucklodge@gmail.com.
Salvation Army hosting Fishing Derby on Cayuga Lake
The Salvation Army will be hosting its 10th annual Fishing Derby on Cayuga Lake Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9.
The derby supports youth programs in the community. Participants from central New York and northern Pennsylvania will compete for prizes. The entry fee is $25 and there is an 80/20 split.
Weigh-ins will take place at Bear’s Bait Shop at Myers Park in Lansing until 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Anglers will compete in two divisions: lake trout and rainbow, brown and salmon, with the top three finishers in each division earning cash prizes.
For more information, visit www.SAIFD.org or contact Ron Seacord at (607) 592-2721.
