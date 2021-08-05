Bubba Bowl golf tourney to feature MLB legend Gooden
Oneonta Country Club will host the Bubba Bowl Golf Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 22 featuring former baseball great Dwight Gooden.
There are two packages for the event. The Bubba Bundle Package costs $165 per person and includes lunch, 18 holes of golf, golf cart, dinner with Gooden, and a meet and greet featuring an autograph signing and a photo op. Check in for this package is at 1:30 p.m.
The standard package costs $125 per person and includes dinner with Gooden and the meet and greet, autograph signing, and photo op. Check in for this package is at 5:30 p.m.
The dinner with Gooden will include a live interview Q&A session as well as a silent auction.
The tournament tees off at 2 p.m. All proceeds go to the Owen Banks Memorial Fund located in New Berlin.
For more information about sponsorship and registration please contact Kelly Banks at (607) 372-5267.
