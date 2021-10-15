Cooperstown pair complete Boston Marathon
Cooperstown residents Allan Guiney and Brian Reis, the winner of this year's Pit Run, completed the Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11. Reis finished 65th overall out of 18,075 runners with a time of 2:28:19. Guiney was 766th with a time of 2:50:45.
Construction begins on new SUNY Oneonta softball turf surface
SUNY Oneonta announced that construction has begun on the new turf surface of its softball field that is set to debut in the spring of 2022.
The construction will mark the completion of the multi-million dollar upgrade to the facility that has taken place over the past several years. The field turf for softball will give Oneonta the first and only such full-field surface in the SUNYAC conference.
"SUNY Oneonta is a campus of consistent growth which provides the students with amazing facilities and the opportunity to succeed at the highest levels and this turf project is an example of that," Athletic Director Ryan Hooper said in a Friday media release. "I'm very excited to keep softball on our campus, not only for our students but for our fans as well. I want to thank everyone who was involved in this project, especially our facilities department. The support and collaboration on this project was tremendous and I couldn't be happier for our students."
"It is hard to express in words how exciting this upgrade to our facility is for me and our program," Head Softball Coach Sara Curran-Headley said. "SUNY Oneonta is leading the way in the SUNYAC by installing an all-turf field for softball. The installation of turf will mean a more predictable season with less missed classes and more games played in front of our fans. I want to thank Tracey Ranieri for getting this project off the ground before Covid hit and Lachlan Squair for moving forward when the time was right."
The facility’s current location was developed in the fall of 2000 and the first season of play was in the spring of 2001. The facility brought the Red Dragons back to campus after having played multiple seasons downtown in Neahwa Park.
The field surface is the final upgrade to the overall facility that previously included a grandstand with press box, new dugouts, refurbished bullpen areas, sound system, and internet infrastructure that began in 2015. The project will also include new fencing and a makeover to the batting cages located outside the center field fence. During the original work on the facility restrooms were added for spectators and players.
The resurfacing of the softball field is the latest in a series of multi-million-dollar facility upgrades over the past decade for SUNY Oneonta athletics. In the summer of 2015, both All College Field and Red Dragon Field received field turf surfaces while just two years ago, the baseball facility was completely upgraded to include a turf surface.
